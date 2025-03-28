UWA signs landmark concession agreements to boost uganda’s tourism sector

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has signed three major concession agreements with private investors with an aim to develop and manage high-end tourism infrastructure in Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley national parks.

The signing ceremony, held at Protea Hotel in Kampala, was presided over by the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka.

The agreements were signed by Professor James Kalema, Chairman of the UWA Board of Trustees, along with investor representatives Epic Kagoro, Patricia Akakunda, and Paul Zhang Zhigang.

The three investors pledged to meet all concession requirements and complete the developments within four to five years. The projects represent a total direct investment of USD 28.5 million into Uganda’s tourism sector.

Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka expressed optimism about the impact of these investments. “This is a strategic moment for Uganda’s tourism sector. These projects will not only improve the quality of our protected areas but also generate revenue and create meaningful jobs for our people,” he stated.

Professor Kalema, Chairman of the UWA Board of Trustees, welcomed the investors and emphasized the need for environmental diligence.

“We are excited to work with investors who not only bring business acumen but also ecological integrity. All lodge site developments will be subject to rigorous Environmental Impact Assessments conducted by qualified professionals and that all developments take into account the sensitivity of the ecosystems in which they operate,” he said.

UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha reaffirmed UWA’s commitment to balancing conservation and development.

“We are deliberate about choosing partners who align with our conservation goals. These investments were rigorously reviewed and will be closely monitored to ensure they deliver value to both wildlife protection and the national economy,” he stated.

The agreements include three distinct projects aimed at elevating Uganda’s tourism offerings:

Kagobed Holdings Ltd – The company will redevelop and operate Jacana Safari Lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park under the Serena Hotels brand. The USD 7 million investments will establish an upscale facility featuring accommodation, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure, a helipad, a health club and other modern amenities.

Tian Tang Group – The investor will develop a Glass Bridge and a 50-seater restaurant at the Top of the Falls in Murchison Falls National Park. With an investment of USD 20 million, this project aims to offer a world-class tourism experience and promote Uganda as a leading adventure destination.

Russell Hall Ltd – A Ugandan-owned Hospitality Company will construct a USD 1.5 million luxury lodge in Kidepo Valley National Park. The lodge will be managed in partnership with the French hotel brand TUI Blue, ensuring international standards of comfort and service.