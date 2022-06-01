The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Justice Simon Byabakama has set July 7, 2022 as polling day for election of the five members of Women Councils and Committees at village level. The elections follow an eruption of a four years term of the current committees.

Speaking earlier today, Justice Byabakama said voting shall be by lining up behind the nominated candidates, their representatives, portraits or symbols.

“The election of members of the Village Women Committee shall be by the electorate lining up behind the nominated candidates, their representatives, portraits or symbols. Voting shall take place in a public or open place within the village, starting at 9:00am,” he said adding that, “All eligible women should turn up in high numbers and exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice at the above elective levels.”

The current Women Councils and Committees were elected during the period June to August 2018, and the Executive Committee of the National Women’s Council was constituted on 23rd – 24th August 2018.

According to the National Women’s Council Act, the terms of office of the said Councils and Committees is four years, implying their term will elapse in August 2022. The Village Women’s Committee consists of the following five positions; Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Secretary for Finance.

Byabakama said in preparation for the Women Councils and Committees Elections, the Electoral Commission will compile a register of willing female residents in each village throughout Uganda from Friday 10th June to Monday 13th June 2022.

“The purpose of this registration exercise is to enable all willing female residents aged 18 years and above, to register in order to participate in the above elections within their respective villages. The registration will be conducted from 7:00am until 6:00pm on each of the appointed dates, including weekends,” he said.

According to a tentative electoral program, the nomination of candidates for Village Women Executive Committees will be conducted from 27th June to 1st July 2022 at the respective Sub County/City Division Headquarters.

The display of the Register will be from June 23rd to 24th in all the villages across the country. During the display, Byabakama urged voters to turn up in large numbers and check for the correctness of their particulars, such as names, National ID Number or Application ID Number, age, gender and village of residence.

He said the candidates’ campaigns for election of the Village Women Committee will be conducted from 4th to 6th July 2022 ahead of the elections on Thursday 7th July 2022.