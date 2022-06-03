Police have so far arrested 34 suspected thieves and another person accused of issuing counterfeit currency.

The Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspects are current detained at Kira Division Police Station.

“As the joint task teams continue to safeguard pilgrims at Namugongo for today’s Martyrs Day celebrations, we are also registering more people arriving at the Anglican and Catholic shrines,” Owoyesigyire said.

“However, some of these are wrong elements. At the Catholic shrine, we have registered 36 cases (35 thefts and one of issuing counterfeit currency),” he said.

At the Anglican Shrine, they registered four cases of theft of phones, one of stealing from a motor vehicle and one of indecent assault.

Owoyesigyire assured the members of the public that Police will continue to safeguard them as they celebrate Martyrs Day.