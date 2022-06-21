President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke as the new chairperson of Public Service Commission replacing Justice Ralph William Ochan.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

Francis Oryang Lagony has been appointed as the Deputy Chairperson while Grace Tubwita, Hajjat Jamillah Kamulegeya, Michael Mugisa, Beingna Mukibi, Titus Kisambira Mutanda, Emmanuel Ourum Olaunah and Adah Kabarokole Muwanga as members of the commission.

Titus Kisambira is the former chairman LCV Jinja district while Michael Mugisa is the former Kabarole chairman and Executive Director Natioanl Forestry Authority and husband to state minister for Health Margaret Muhanga.

“By virtue of the powers given to the President by Article 165 (2) of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following persons to the Public Service Commission:” Museveni said in a 6th June, 2022 letter to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

The appointees await Parliamentary approval.