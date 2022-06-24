The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed the elections of Women Councils and Committees from the Village to National Level until further notice due to lack of adequate funding.

EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama in a statement dated Friday June 24, said the Finance Ministry informed them that the funds for the elections are not available.

“The Ministry of Finance has informed the Commission that the funds required for conducting the subsequent activities under the electoral Roadmap are not yet available,” Byabakama said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the Commission informs the general public, political party leaders and women in particular, that the remaining programme for the elections of Village Women Councils and Committees, shall not be implemented as earlier scheduled.”

Consequently all the remaining activities under the approved programme for conduct of the Women Councils and Committees Elections, starting with the nominations of candidates, which were earlier scheduled for Monday 27th June – 1st July 2022, have been suspended.

The commission will issue a new programme for the above electoral activites when the required additional funds are availed.

“The commission appeals to political parties and organisations, aspiring candidates and their supporters, and all other stakeholders in these elections, to remain calm as the matter of the additional funding requirements is being handled by the relevant organs of Government,” Byabakama said.

To-date the Electoral Commission had finalised the compilation of the Village Women Residents’ Register and was currently conducting the Display of the said Registers at each Village/Cell across the country in preparation for subsequent activities, namely, nomination of candidates and polling at the Village level.