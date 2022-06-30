The High Court in Kampala has dismissed the former presidential Candidates Dr Kizza Besigye and Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaku’s bail application despite spending two weeks in Luzira prison.

Last week, the suspects’ lawyers led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago petitioned the High Court challenging the lower court’s decision denying them bail. The petitioners’ argued that they have never been convicted nor served any sentence and therefore are not guilty.

In his ruling, Justice Tadeo Asiimwe said the petition was prematurely brought to High Court without exhausting other avenues where the applicants would be released on bail.

“The petitions are therefore dismissed however the applicants can apply for bail in a grade one magistrate court or before the magistrate handling this matter,” he ruled.

Earlier Besigye had presented his wife, Dr. Winnie Byanyima, former Rukungiri Municipality MP Kaginda Roland Mugume and Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura as sureties.

Besigye and Mukaku were arrested on 14th June 2022 following their protests over the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country. They were detained at Central Police Station (CPS) and later transferred to Naggalama Police Station.

“Stand out, they can’t imprison all of us and when they take up to prisons, they will release us but we can’t allow this to continue,” He said adding that, “Museveni advises us to eat cassava yet he is doing the opposite,” Besigye said before being arrested.

They were on June 15, 2022 produced before Buganda road Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza and charged them with inciting violence. Through their lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwa go, the two applied for bail. Court however turned down their application on grounds that it was too late.

Court however adjourned to June 17, 2022 to deliberate on their bail application. On June 17, Magistrate Muhumuza turned down their bail application and further remanded them to Luzira prison till July 1, 2022.

The Magistrate argued that the two were last week granted bail on similar charges and there is no guarantee that they will be arrested again.