Ugandan sprinter Tarsis Gracious Orogot has progressed to the semi-finals of the 200m at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (US).

The US-based athlete clocked a time of 20.44 to finish third in the 4th heat at the Hayward Field. Dominican Republic’s Alecander Ogando (20.01/new national record), American Kenneth Bednarek (20.35) and Uganda’s Orogot were the automatic qualifiers.

Orogot became only the second male sprinter to represent Uganda at the World Athletics Championships and the first in 200m. Tthe first being Davis Kamoga (Athens 1997 in 400m).

He will be back in action on Wednesday at 5am (Ugandan time) in heat two of the three-heat semi-final, with a place in the final up for grabs.

The first two of each heat will qualify automatically, as will the two fastest finishers across all the heats. That means eight athletes will feature in the final.