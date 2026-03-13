Old students donate books to Bubulo Secondary School to boost academics

March 12, 2026-Manafwa-Joy and excitement filled the atmosphere at Bubulo Secondary School, Manafwa District on Thursday, 12th March 2026, as members of the 𝘽𝙪𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙤 𝙎𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙊𝙡𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨’ 𝘼𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝘽𝙐𝙎𝙊𝙎𝘼) returned to their former school with a generous donation of assorted 225 textbooks for lower secondary curriculum aimed at improving academic research for both students and teachers.

The textbooks were procured and delivered through the efforts of 𝙈𝙧. Paul Michael Wandulu, whose commitment to giving back to his former school continues to inspire fellow alumni. The brief but colourful ceremony attracted several old students, including Mr. Medard Mandu, Mr. Robert Nangalama Robert, and others who represented the wider BUSOSA fraternity.

As the parcel of books was unveiled to the school administration, excitement and appreciation were visible among both staff and students who welcomed the timely intervention.

Speaking during the handover, Dr Bernard Wabukala, the President of BUSOSA, expressed gratitude to the school administration for maintaining a strong partnership with the association. He particularly appreciated Mr. Wandulu Paul Michael for his generous donation of textbooks, noting that BUSOSA remains committed to supporting the school in every way possible so it can reach greater academic heights.

“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘜𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘉𝘶𝘣𝘶𝘭𝘰 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘭 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺, he said.

The Head Teacher, Ms. Rose Akello, warmly welcomed the old students and thanked them for their unwavering support of the institution.



“𝘞𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭,” she said. “𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘰𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘪𝘵. 𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦, 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦.”

Bubulo Secondary School students admire books donated by old students of the institution.

The newly appointed Deputy Head Teacher, Mr Alex Robert Kutosi, who has spent barely three weeks at the school, also expressed his admiration for the dedication of the alumni.

“𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦, 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴,” he said. “𝘛𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥. 𝘖𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘢 𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘫𝘶𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘺𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴. 𝘐 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘮𝘯𝘪 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭.”

The Director of Studies, Moses Walimbwa, also applauded the alumni for their continued interventions aimed at strengthening academics.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴,” he said. “𝘐𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭. 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺, 𝘉𝘜𝘚𝘖𝘚𝘈 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘐𝘊𝘛 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴’ 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴.”

He further encouraged parents to entrust the school with their children, emphasizing that the institution now offers a conducive learning environment supported by an improved library, an equipped computer laboratory, and science laboratories.

He also noted that BUSOSA continues to sponsor several underprivileged students by paying school fees and providing scholastic materials.

Headteacher Bubulo Secondary School, Ms. Akello, displays a copy of the Biology textbook.

On behalf of the visiting alumni, Mr. Mandu Medard thanked the school administration for the warm reception and for their willingness to work closely with old students in rebuilding and strengthening the academic success of Bubulo Secondary School.

The students, visibly overwhelmed with joy, received the books with appreciation and promised to work harder in their studies to build a better future and make their school proud.

The donation stands as yet another testament to the enduring bond between Bubulo Secondary School and its old students, whose commitment continues to light the path for generations to come.