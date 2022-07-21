Joint Security teams in Kampala Metropolitan Police North, Kawempe and Kasangati executed an intelligence led operation – searching premises of one Mukibi Dirisa at Namere zone in Kawempe on 20th July 2022.

During the operation, several electrical equipment was recovered. They included; 1134 PIN Insulators R-70 11KV and 4 pieces of insulator wires.

Mukiibi was earlier arrested and he provided vital information that has aided investigations of vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The Uganda Police Force urged everyone to be vigilant, alert and report any suspicious activities around electricity infrastructure.

Vandalism of electricity infrastructure according to Umeme hit alarming levels with vandals stealing over 133 km of cable in past 12 months and causing unprecedented disruption of electricity supply. The sector loses over Shs26 billion in stolen copper wires, vandalised transformers and poles amongst others.

A Shs1 billion fine or a 15 years jail term awaits anyone who is found guilty of vandalising electricity infrastructure following the passing of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Members of Parliament passed the bill on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.