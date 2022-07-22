Members on the Legal Parliamentary Affairs Committee visited the Judiciary headquarters to assess the progress of the construction of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court buildings as part of their oversight role.

The Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu together with the Commissioner Estates and Technical Services, Eng Dr Christopher Ebal received the Members of Parliament who were led by the Vice Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Mutembuli Yusuf.

The Chief Registrar reassured the Members of Parliament that once the two buildings are completed it will reduce on the accommodation costs, improve on the working conditions of the judicial officers and access to justice. “This will give our Justices a beffiting working environment to perform their roles well, and save about Shs10 billion spent on rent annually,” she said.

Hon. Mutembuli commended the Judiciary for the good work and applauded the strides in the construction of the buildings. I want to give you 80 per cent based on your progress report even before touring the construction site. If the report matches what is at the site, I will add you 10 per cent,” he said.

Adding that, “you cannot claim to be independent when you don’t have a home and are likely to face eviction any time. So far so good from the report we have received,” he said.

HW Langa and Dr Ebal proceeded to take the MPs for a tour of the superstructures where the legislators agreed that indeed it was commendable work. Hon. Mutembuli added 18 points to make it 98 per cent.

In attendance were Judge designates; Samuel Emokor and Flavia Matovu; HW Patricia Amoko, HW Timothy Lumunye, Mr. Simon Peter Opolot, Principal Economist and Mr. Hirome Sulaiman, Principal Assistant Secretary.