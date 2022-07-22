The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia H.E. Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Uganda next week.

The visit scheduled for Monday July 25 was confirmed by the Russian Embassy in Uganda.

“We are pleased to announce that H.E. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, will pay a visit to the Republic of Uganda on July 25-26, 2022,” the Russian Embassy in Uganda tweeted.

Stories Continues after ad

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Lavrov will make an African tour that includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo, from July 24 to 28.

This will be Lavrov’s first-ever visit to Uganda and is expected to meet and hold talks with President Yoweri Museveni.

Sergey Lavrov was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia in 2004 and has been holding this position ever since. He has a diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and is a full Chevalier of the Order ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’.