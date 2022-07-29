The Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, has transferred six Judicial officers at the rank of Registrars and Magistrates in a move to address the gaps following the elevation of officer within those ranks to Judgeship.

Langa said the changes are also geared at effective coordination, management and delivery of judicial services.

The changes which are effective August 8, have seen Rosemary Bareebe who has been serving as Registrar Magistrates Affairs and Data management moving to the High Court. This means she will administratively coordinate all the activities at the different High Court divisions and circuits.

Stories Continues after ad

Amos Kwizera who has been the Registrar Planning, Research and Development now moves to the Inspectorate and will be in charge of quality assurance in the courts. Nabakooza Flavia who has been at the Commercial Division of the High Court replaces him at the Registry of Planning.

Elizabeth Akullo who has been the deputy registrar in the Land Division has been moved to Mukono.

Christine Imalingat, the senior magistrate grade one at Makutu has been moved to Arua, while Angela Ayola who has been at Magistrate Grade One at Arua has been moved to the chambers of Justice F.M.S Egonda-Ntende.