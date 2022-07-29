Police in Mubende on Thursday evening carried out an intelligence-led operation in Kibaati village, Kasana ward, East division, Mubende Municipality in Mubende district and arrested five people.

The suspects whose names have been withheld by police in order not to jeopardize investigations, have allegedly been participating in a series of robberies reported in the area.

Wamala region police spokesperson Rachel Kawala said upon searching their residence, officers recovered several house-breaking implements, fake guns and two pairs of army uniforms which have all been exhibited.

Stories Continues after ad

Arrested suspects

The five have been charged with being in possession of government stores, suspected stolen property and breaking implements.

The group had pending charges of aggravated robberies that had earlier been reported against them. Police say the operations continue and investigations into the matter are still ongoing.