Brig. Gen. Robert Freeman Mugabe has taken over as Chairman of the UPDF General Court Martial from Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti.

Presiding over at the function in Makindye, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi called upon Brig Gen Mugabe to continue using Lt Gen Andrew Gutti as his consultant, while executing his duties.

Gen Mbadi added that, the incoming Chairman should always consult the UPDF top leadership and also work with his team in order to accomplish the tasks at hand.

Gen Mbadi noted that he recognises the real effectiveness of the judicial authority that lies in the respect and acceptance that the public accords the UPDF while exercising the judicial duty, the order to strengthen the rule of law to protect human rights and freedoms to enhance and maintain public confidence in the military justice system.

General Mbadi lauded that Article 126[2] of the Uganda Constitution mandates UPDF to try different categories of cases without discrimination and to expeditiously dispense justice and determine adequate remedies to victims.

The CDF emphasized that the General Court Martial plays a big role in instilling discipline among the forces and as well as civilians

The General court Martial is created by the UPDF act under section 197 with and can sit at any place in Uganda and even outside Uganda wherever UPDF is deployed, the CDF said.

Quoting the Biblical book of 2 Corinthians 8: 20-21, he implored each and every one to execute their duties deligently in line with the UPDF mandate and to refrain from acts that lead to public mistrust of the UPDF institution.

The incoming Chairman Brig Gen Mugabe thanked UPDF for entrusting him with another assignment to serve in one of the key appointments in the forces.

Gen Mugabe also promised to work hand in hand with the former Chairman and his team in order to accomplish the assigned duties.

Others who witnessed the hand over and take over were the Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj Gen George Igumba, Chief of Staff Airforce, Brig Gen David Gonyi, Defence Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Col Namanya the Deputy Commandant Military Police and as well as court members and technical staff.

Brig Gen Mugabe was appointed to the position on 13th July 2022 replacing Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.