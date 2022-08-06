The Minister of Health and Roofings group have launched a country-wide sickle cell awareness campaign.

Dubbed ‘Shine the Light on Sickle Cell’, the campaign was launched by the Director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze at the Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality headquarters.

Hundreds of community members received free screening and training. The project is being implemented by the Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Foundation, an NGO that has partnered with Roofings Group for over 7 years.

The campaign aims at reaching over 2 million people with information about sickle cell. Free screening services will be provided to over 4,000 people (estimated value of Shs160 million worth of testing), and over 10,000 people will be trained on homecare of sickle cell patients. These free services will be extended to selected communities in Mbarara, Bundibugyo, Gulu, Mbale, and Busia Districts.

Besides health, Roofings group is involved in other CSR initiatives like re-greening Uganda by providing free tree seedlings.

In partnership with Stanbic Bank, Roofings is providing fruit tree seedlings to plant in schools worth Shs 420m in 2022 alone.

Roofings is also investing in wheelchair manufacturing to donate wheelchairs to differently-abled children, Roofings also donates oxygen cylinders free of charge to government hospitals as well as some private hospitals. More than 43,000 oxygen cylinders have been donated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.