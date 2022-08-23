Busoga crowned Miss Tourism Uganda 2022 queens who will battle it out against the other different queens from different parts of the country.

Queen Ishany Siriman Mwonda (middle) was the overall winner, Shakira Kadhanah (left was the first runner up) and Namwende Joan Florence (Right) was the second Runner-up.

It was a historical week for Busoga as the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among urged the Citizens in Busoga to promote tourism.

“Words can’t describe how proud we are to have the opportunity to show the rich cultural heritage and untouched natural beauty of Busoga on an international platform through our very own tourism ambassadors,” the Speaker said.

“We believe that the queens have the capacity to positively impact the image of the region and improve the livelihoods of our people through tourism.”

Busoga will be looking forward to shine during the grand finale on 23rd September at Kampala Serena Hotel. Tickets are on sale at Kampala Serena and easy ticket/quicket.