Following the video that went viral on different social media channels showing ‘Prophet’ Kintu Denis whipping some of the members of his church, Police have instituted an investigation into the matter.

The events have attracted public concern about how the self-proclaimed “man of God” conducted himself.

The PRO for Albertine region, ASP Hakiza Julius Allan, said the pastor was summoned by the District security committee headed by the Resident City Commissioner Mr. Badru Mugabi and upon interrogation, he told the committee that what he did was only a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church.

The committee also established that the church is operating illegally without clear documents from the City Authority or Uganda Registration Standards Bureau.

The committee, therefore, decided to arrest the prophet and four other members of his church including; Mugisha James, Mbabazi Stella, Tusiime Twaha and Nsiimwe Bila. They are all detained at Hoima central Division Headquarters.

A search was also conducted inside the church and three pieces of sticks that police suspect to have been used by the suspect were recovered.

ASP Hakiza called upon the Uganda Human Rights Commission to pick interest in the conduct of such self-proclaimed prophets who are abusing the right to serve God.