Miss Tourism Uganda is this month scheduled to crown this year’s beauty queen. The Colorful event is scheduled to take place on 23rd September 2022 at Serena Hotel on 23rd September 2022.

This year’s edition is being held under the theme, “Rethinking Tourism”, as the pageant celebrates 10 years of existence.

Over the years, Miss Tourism Uganda has been promoting tourism awareness in Uganda through pageantry and several other initiatives such as conservation, cultural preservation, fashion, Music, and art in partnership with Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking during the launch at the Uganda museum early this year, Allan Kanyike the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Tourism Uganda said Miss Tourism Uganda revealed that this year’s edition will showcase the achievements of Miss Tourism Uganda for the last 10 years.

“This time around, it’s not the continuation of the past pageants. It is a new start. We want to give it a new image and life. We want to build trust among the people. We want it to be prestigious and glamorous,” he said.

The search for beauty queens has been conducted in different regions and over the weekend they crowned the finalists of the Buganda region, Northern Region and Kigezi Region ahead of the grand finale at Serena Hotel.

This year’s queen will take over from Susan Kahunde Adyeri, the reigning Miss Tourism Uganda from Toro Region.