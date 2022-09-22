The Parliamentary Vetting Committee on the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has cleared all 28 candidates for campaigns ahead of the elections slated for this month.

Campaigns are slated for Thursday, 29 September 2022, which will be followed by voting on the same day. According to the Rules of Procedure (12) 1, the nine members of the East African Legislative Assembly representing Uganda shall be elected by Parliament. The first term of the six EALA NRM aspirants ends this year on December 17.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, parliament kicked off a two days nominations exercise for candidates vying for EALA parliamentary seats. The clearing of the 28 candidates end speculations of cancellation of close to 18 candidates over academic qualifications and name differences.

The 28 candidates include six from the National Resistance Movement (NRM). They include; Rose Akol Okullo, Mary Mugyenyi, Dennis Namara, James Kakooza, Stephen George Odongo, and Paul Musamali.

The candidates from other political parties are; Harold Kaija from the Forum for Democracy (FDC), Gerald Siranda from the Democratic Party (DP), Fred Ebil (Uganda People’s Congress) and Mohamad Kateregga of Justice Forum (Jeema).

The independent candidates are Joseph Tindyebwa, Fred Luyinda, Josephine Lolem, and Moses Ategeka.

The other independent aspirants nominated on Monday were Veronica Kadogo, Jacqueline Amongin, Julius Bukyana, Dennis Kapyata, Daniel Muwonge, Stella Kiryowa, Phiona Rwandarugali and Patience Namara Tumwesigye.

Others are Mr Ambrose Murangira, Mr Allan Muyinda, Mr Ronex Tendo Kisembo, Mr Lauben Bwengye, Mr Gilbert Agaba, and Ms Salaama Nakitende.