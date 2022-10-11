The Indian fraternity in Uganda will celebrate this year’s Diwali Festival at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture and calls for a number of traditional dishes. All the Rich Cuisines of Indian Sub-continent foods will be showcased.

The festival will be held on Sunday October 16, 2022 starting at midday. There will be fireworks as well.

Stories Continues after ad

The day is usually a family day out, full of fun activities, meeting new people. There will be 52 food tents, music and a kids Corner.

Speke Resort Munyonyo has hosted a number of events, from United Nations Conferences, African Union Summits, to concerts and weddings. But its crowning moment, was being chosen to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007.

A beautiful and luxurious resort seated on the shores of Lake Victoria, it is part of Ruparelia Group of Companies which is owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.