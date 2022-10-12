The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (LGRB) has advised the public to refrain from dealing with BLQ Football Uganda because it is not licensed to carry out any gaming services.

The attention of the Board was drawn to a company trading as BLQ FOOTBALL Uganda on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and through their website.

“Upon investigation, the Board has established that Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC Ltd t/a BLQ Football Uganda is operating illegal online gaming activities without a license,” the board said in a statement on October 11.

BLQ is using the gaming industry as a strategy to market its membership. It claims to be an investment company where members make money by recruiting people to join the BLQ Football Club platform.

“We have alerted Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and are in receipt of a directive to MTN, Airtel and other internet service providers to block this site from providing any gaming services to Ugandans,” the statement adds.

The public has been advised to refrain from dealing with unlicensed or illegal gaming operators who lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public. The public is also advised to always verify the registration and license status of such companies and schemes before engaging with them.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board is a body corporate established under the Lotteries and Gaming Act No. 7 of 2016 which came into effect on 8th April 2016.

Section 4 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act, 2016 is mandated to issue licenses for Lotteries, Casinos, gaming and betting and to protect the citizens from the adverse effects of gaming. The mandate includes Licensing, supervision, enforcement, and dispute resolution.