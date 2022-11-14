The first-ever East Africa Public Relations Week has kicked off today in Mombasa, Kenya under the theme “Enhancing Sustainability Through Communication”.

This is a five day event that will run up to November 18th.

Speaking at the inaugural East Africa Public Relations Week in Mombasa, Stephen Mwanga, Public Relations Associations of Uganda (PRAU) President said, “It is refreshing to have PR practitioners all over East Africa in one place discussing key trends and issues.”

Stories Continues after ad

“PR professionals should be the ones running with the sustainability agenda in organizationS,” Mwanga urged.

The event is set to bring together some of East Africa’s brilliant minds in the communications sector in order to reinforce lasting partnerships among the participating countries, building on the goal to foster sustainable practices in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This event is an initiative of the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), and will be jointly hosted with other communications umbrella bodies in Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

Some key topics will feature discussions on sustainability, climate change reporting, the blue economy, the post-pandemic workplace, and impactful partnerships.

The event will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Public Relations Society of Kenya- PRSK. Formed to guide and bring together PR practitioners in Kenya, the association will be celebrating different milestones achieved over the past 50 years, which include establishing a student-focused organization, establishing a Code of Ethics that guides the profession in the country, and creating the certification program which will be the most essential credential in the public relations world.