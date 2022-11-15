ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, together with Hutchison Drei Austria, Unifique Telecomunicacoes S.A, has showcased a series of excellent solutions, the latest technologies and successful cases at the ZTE 5G Summit and User Congress in Italy.

“ZTE’s cloud core network products should be aimed at the global market. Facing 5G advanced era, ZTE focuses on the ultimate performance and balance of full openness, and introduces intelligence and automation techniques to fulfill energy-saving and sustainable development. ZTE, together with global partners, will further promote the development of the digital economy,” said Wang Quan, Vice President of ZTE.

Rico Chemnitz, Senior Head of Core Network & Infrastructure, Hutchison Drei Austria, has shared the topic themed “Path to 5G Common Core”. He introduced multiple milestones of Hutchison Drei Austria 5G SA network, as well as the challenges and solutions during the process, and the future vision of new services and business models.

Julian Eble, 5G Project Manager of Unifique Telecomunicacoes S.A of Brazil, has delivered his speech with the topic of “New Challenger ISP on MNO Market in Brazil” in the core network sub-venue. He shared Unifique, as a new operator in mobile market, the views and vision on the planning of 5G new services and future new market exploration.

Yang Rui, Technical Director of Cloud & Core Network Product Line of ZTE, has delivered a keynote speech entitled “Evolution and Roadmap of ZTE Cloud Core Network”, and shared the roadmap of ZTE Cloud Core Network for the next five years, as well as the key features and highlight solutions of One Packet Core, User Data & Signaling, One Voice Core, Cloud Platform and Intelligence, delivering the advancements of technologies and network sustainable evolution.

De la Gardette Emmanuel, an Expert of CTO Group at ZTE, has delivered a speech themed “5G Private Network as a Service Inspiring New Business for CSPs” at the core network sub-venue. He said, “In response to diversified requirements and rapid growth of industrial applications, ZTE, on the basis of a series of diversified ToB core network products and automatic O&M tools, provides global operators with the full-scenario and full-automation ToB solutions to achieve private 5G as a service and digital transformation of the industry.”

Yang Lin, Chief R&D Planning Engineer of Cloud & Core Network Product Line of ZTE, has delivered a speech themed “5G SA Based Common Core Enables Smooth Migration & Digitalization”, and introduced the capability of ZTE Common Core solution, to bring smooth migration for operators towards 5G SA ready and Cloud Native. With multiple private network service modes, distributive architecture and 2B oriented features, ZTE Common Core can also accelerate digitalizaiton of industry verticals.

Fabio De Gaetano, Chief Adviser for Cloud Core in Middle East and Africa of ZTE, has delivered a speech themed “Green Engine 5GC for Dual Carbon Goals” at the conference. He suggested that the green-transformation of core network should start with reducing resource redundancy and improving resource efficiency. In addition, AI intelligence elements should be introduced to achieve end-to-end collaborative energy-saving from devices to APPs.

As a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and solutions, ZTE, with its commitment to creating value for its customers through continuous technological innovations, provides high-quality end-to-end 5G solutions, facilitates the stable development of 5G, and supports the commercial success of customers in the 5G era. Moving forward, ZTE will work together with industry partners to further boost digital transformation.