A team of officers at Nakulabye Police station has foiled an attempt to attack their Police station by unidentified persons.

According to the deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan police, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened today Wednesday November 23, 2022 at about 4am.

“It is alleged that one of our officers (names withheld) was on duty as a station guard when he spotted an unidentified armed person approaching the station from the western direction,” said Owoyesigyire.

“The officer immediately discharged bullets towards the alleged attacker forcing him to flee, abandoning an AK47 Magazine with 5 rounds of ammunition.”

He said a team of investigators with the help of canines followed the direction the attacker took but unfortunately, they could not successfully trace them.

Owoyesigyire said investigations into the matter have commenced aided by CCTV cameras to try to identify the attacker and their movements and he also commended the Police officer on duty for the vigilance exhibited.