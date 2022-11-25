Carrefour is offering the biggest and most exciting discounts of up to 50% on selected electronics, household essentials, soft drinks, and snacks this Black Friday.

As customers gear up for the highly anticipated discounts, all Carrefour Stores across the country will additionally remain open up to midnight on Friday and Saturday for shoppers to shop at their convenience.

Driving up to D-day, Carrefour commenced 5-week Black November promotion on 1st November that has been running with daily and weekly discounts on thousands of items to the shoppers.

Shoppers have immensely saved up on items like coffee machines, toiletries, wine, snacks and so more that have been discounted since the beginning of the promotion.

Black Friday is the biggest retail sales day and the perfect shopping time as retailers around the world knock down prices on different categories of products from electronics to household items.

Franck Moreau, Regional Director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said “We are cognizant of our customer’s growing needs towards the festive season and as they start planning, we hope that these discounted items come in handy during the celebrations”.

At Carrefour, we also value our customers and appreciate their continued support for the stores. Black Friday has given us the perfect opportunity to thank and join them in the celebration by giving back to them, he added.

The 5-week Carrefour Black November promotion, the longest in town, is still ongoing till December 4th with more daily discounts for all customers. Visit any Carrefour store and download the MAF Carrefour App to enjoy a 50% discount limited to MyCLUB members and a 25% discount for non-members.