The Church of Uganda (CoU) has elected Rev. Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo, Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe and Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu as the next Bishops for Mukono, North Kigezi, and North Karamoja Dioceses respectively.

Rev. Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo has been elected the fifth Bishop of Mukono Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on February 26, 2023 at St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral, Mukono.

Stories Continues after ad

Rev. Enos was born on 13th December 1968 in Nakisunga Sub-country in Mukono District. He was born again on 14th October 1994. Rev.

He earned a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.

Rev. Enos is currently the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono. Prior to this position, he has served as a parish priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

He was ordained a deacon on June 9, 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on December 12, 2004. He has served on school management committees as well as various Diocesan Boards in the course of his ministry.

Rev. Enos is married to Catherine Namuddu and God has blessed them with seven biological children and many spiritual children.

Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe elected 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese

Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe

Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe has been elected the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on March 12, 2023 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyansano, Rukungiri.

Rev Onesimus was born on 24th April 1965 in Mparo, Rukiga District. He was born again on 8th January 1988.

Rev Onesimus earned a Master of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the National Teachers College in Kabale.

He has attended numerous capacity building trainings locally, as well as internationally.

Rev. Onesimus is currently the Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University. Prior to this position, he served as the Provincial Youth and Students Coordinator where he helped develop the very influential PAYSCO (Provincial Annual Youth and Students Convention) programme.

He also served as the Chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, and Coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance, and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.

Rev. Onesimus is married to Florence and the Lord has blessed them with three children.

Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu elected 2nd Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese

Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu with wife Anna Aisu

Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu has been elected the second Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on February 12, 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral, Kotido.

Canon Aisu was born on August 6, 1964 in Nabilatuk District, and was born again on 20th December 1981 at a youth conference in Nabilatuk.

Canon Aisu earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University after receiving a diploma and certificates in the same fields.

He has also participated in a number of other capacity building training programmes.Canon Aisu is currently the Sub-Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido.

He has served in a number of positions in both Karamoja and North Karamoja Dioceses, including Archdeacon, Theological College Principal, Diocesan Secretary, and parish priest.

Canon Aisu is married to Anna Aisu.