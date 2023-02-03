The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted 19 subordinate officers, to various ranks of Inspector of Police (IP), Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Sergeant (SGT) and corporal (CPL).

According to the Deputy Uganda Police Spokesperson, ACP Claire Nabakka, “Those promoted to the rank of IP from AIP are two, SGT to AIP one, from CPL to SGT two and 14 from the rank of Constable to Corporal.”

“The key criteria were based on transparency, openness and objectivity to ensure fairness and equity of the process. These include among other factors the following; performance, current responsibility, leadership abilities, command abilities, time spent on rank, discipline, patriotism and integrity, length of service in the force, highest level of education, career courses attended, record of service, exemplary performance among others,” she said.

The promoted officers are;

AIP TO IP

1. MUHANYA RONALD

2. BETEGYERIZE APOLLO

SGT TO AIP

SGT OKIA ROBERT

CPL TO SGT

ANEBO CHRISTINE

MADADA MAGOMU

PC to CPL

1. MUHINDA RODNEY

2. GIDUDU HASSAN

3. TUMUSIIME ROBERT

4. TUGINEYO WYCIIF

5. AMUTUSIIMIRE BRIDGET

6. AHUMUZA TALENT

7. HIRYA JOEL

8. EMALU FELIX

9. AMUTUAIRE DIANA

10. IMEN BRENDA GIFT

11. KUSEMERERA CHARITY

12. OKIROR JOSEPH

13. AGABA ANDREW

14. AKANDWANAHO PETER