National Drug Authority has told Pastor Robert Kayanja that the organization cannot fight anyone who comes up to manufacture local drugs.

“We can’t fight anyone; that’s why our teams have been engaging with you for over 30 days! When anything risks lives of Ugandans and their animals, we are duty bound,” NDA said.

Pastor Kayanja having heard that tickoff acaricide was declared counterfeit said that that NDA is trying to fight him as he tries to solve many problems.

“While others are fighting us for trying to solve our problem for one reason or the other, we will continue to seek and explore our local solutions to the effect, Now Karamoja is harvesting their own land produce to fight food insecurity. One day soon our cows will be tick free,” Kayanja said.

NDA said that they have been supporting local drug initiatives and over 200 local herbal remedies have been cleared by them

“Tick resistance isn’t fought by falsified dangerous chemicals that don’t only impact on animals but humans who consume animal products,” NDA guided Kayanja.

In the NDA investigation, the product was mixed with diazinon, a highly concentrated fumigant used to kill bedbugs, bats, and termites; Fipronil, a spray that was banned for food-producing animals because of the long withdrawal period due to the potential risks it could have on human health in addition to Benalaxyl, a fungicide which is carcinogenic composing of cancer-causing components.

The chemicals were also being mixed with animal feeds and silverfish and packaged without an expiry date, ingredient information, or warning.