The District Education Officer for Kitagwenda District, Mr Sedas Asiimwe has been arrested by the State House Anti-corruption Unit on charges of forgery and uttering false documents.

Mr Asiimwe allegedly forged an appointment letter and posting instructions in 2012/2013 purportedly signed by the Education Service Commission appointing him as an Education Officer at Kamwenge College School.

He has also reportedly been on government payroll for two positions: as a teacher (using different names) with the second position as a DEO using his real names.

Asiimwe was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kamwenge on Wednesday and has been remanded till February 28, 2023.