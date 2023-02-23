Vivo Energy Uganda has launched ‘Genda Okikube’ campaign for drivers of commercial vehicles and public transportation that aims to support their ambition to succeed at their jobs.

Through the campaign, the company, through its Shell Rimula brand of engine oil, will offer generous rewards for drivers of commercial vehicles for every purchase of a 5-litre pack of Shell Rimula at targeted Shell stations and spare part shops countrywide.

Speaking at the launch held at Nateete Taxi Park, Johan Grobbelaar, the Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda said, “The commercial transport sector was subjected to a turbulent operating environment during the current Covid-19 outbreak that has impacted the cost of doing business. With the ‘Genda Okikube’ campaign, we hope to help commercial drivers effectively manage their operating costs and drive their cars more productively. Drivers who use Shell Rimula can testify to the efficiency it provides, because it is designed to contribute to a considerable decrease in vehicle maintenance and operating expenses, thereby increasing their profitability.”

Stories Continues after ad

“For the next 12 weeks, we shall reward 12,000 motorists with assorted prizes worth over 200 million shillings. ‘Genda Okikube’ is a commitment from Shell Rimula to support your passion for success. Both taxi and truck drivers who purchase 5 litres of Shell Rimula engine oil will enter a draw and stand a chance to win prizes weekly. Our rewards include t-shirts, caps, airtime, fuel, car service discounts, and school fees for a year for our weekly grand prize winners,” Grobbelaar added.

The campaign will reward drivers of heavy-duty diesel engine vehicles such as Dyna trucks, Elf, Fuso, Forward, Canter, taxi vans and other such vehicles across the country. The regular winners will receive assorted prizes ranging from airtime, fuel, car service discounts, and school fees rewards. A total of 24 drivers will win a year’s worth of school fees during the campaign. The intention is for the commercial drivers to fully discover the benefits of Shell Rimula as a high-quality engine oil.

Alex Tusingwire, the Lubricants Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda revealed the company’s plans to conduct targeted training for taxi and truck drivers to skill them on the correct methods of vehicle maintenance, to bridge the knowledge gap and reduce vehicle breakdowns and downtime.

“Shell has been ranked the world’s leading global lubricants supplier over such a long period for our consistency in offering high-quality engine oils. Shell Rimula has specifically been designed for heavy-duty diesel engines that work hard to meet the needs that the tough terrain and environments our roads have to offer. Our goal, therefore, is to empower customers to make informed decisions so that they can get more value on every shilling spent on their vehicle maintenance,” said Tusingwire.

“Shell Rimula delivers better wear control, acid control, deposit, and Sludge protection for reduced maintenance costs, longer engine life, and better fuel efficiency. I encourage all drivers to participate in the ‘Genda Okikube’ campaign so that they can enjoy benefits both from Shell Rimula and the additional value this campaign has to offer,” Tusingwire said.