Over 1,000 market women, adolescent girls, and male vendors will receive affordable healthcare services from a mobile health camp organized by CTI Africa at Kalerwe Market in Kampala.

The mobile health camp will provide affordable care solutions through leveraged health technology where the cost of medical equipment had previously kept those services out of reach. The mobile health camp includes on-site and online health consultations and SRHR services.

According to Maureen Wagubi, IST’s Executive Director, women and young girls working in markets have unique healthcare needs that extend far beyond pregnancy and fertility, which are often abandoned or neglected.

Stories Continues after ad

“Women are also typically the “chief medical officers” of their homes, controlling health care decisions for not only themselves but also their partners, children, and parents – a reality highlighted by the #Covid-9 pandemic,” she stated.

Wagubi said that the partnership is aimed at focusing on technology solutions for market women’s health, following research that showed the central role women need to play in the design of digital health solutions. The 2022 research study, conducted by IST and CTI-LifeHealth, indicates that most market women ignore their health and wellness needs because of the demanding nature of their work which requires their presence.

Held under the theme “Leveraging Technology to Bring Affordable Health Care Solutions and Services to Market Women and Adolescent Girls,” the mobile health camp aims to raise awareness of sexual and reproductive health services and information, influence women’s participation in health and technology, and provide general health care services and referrals.

By using the CTI-LifeHealth digital platform, market women can receive medical care at their convenience without necessarily affecting their daily work schedules. Dr. Michelle Barry, CEO of CTI, said, “The patient-centric LifeHealth app, downloaded on their mobile phones, will make it easy and affordable for these hard-working but underserved women to receive quality health services and education to improve their well-being.”

Other activities at the mobile health camp will include creating awareness of sexual harassment and gender-based violence, including the multiple ways in which violence against women and HIV/AIDS intersect; women’s human rights, as they relate to inaccessibility to health services and information; and inspirational talks on how to grow businesses and opportunities, like the Market Garden App, Parish Model, and Emyooga Program that are available for trade-in Uganda.

“I thank our partners, CTI Africa and the Inclusive Health Bureau for their efforts in ensuring the success of this event, and look forward to a Uganda where all women have full access to healthcare for a better, thriving society,” said Wagubi.