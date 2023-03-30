President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday 29 said that the government is committed to helping local council leaders in fighting poverty.

Museveni who is also the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement party revealed this while speaking to NRM Village chairpersons from Kampala City at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

“Paying a salary to all LC leaders is practically impossible. What the government is going to do is to encourage you to form SACCOs so that financial assistance can be given to you and you invest in production or agriculture,” Museveni said, adding, “This SACCO idea will not cripple government operations because it is easy to manage.”

Museveni also said the government’s priority is to get the entire population out of poverty saying, “That is why all this time we have been trying out all these programs like NAADS, Microfinance, Operation Wealth Creation, Youth lively program, Emyooga, and the recently introduced PDM.”

He however, added that PDM money in Kampala will be increased since their parishes have bigger populations compared to parishes in rural areas, “We are going to study the idea of investing more money in the city since there are many people. But the principle is one, borrow and invest then return it for other people to use it,” the President said.

He advised the leaders to also consider venturing into pre-urban agriculture since there is a ready market to buy their products, especially poultry and vegetables.

The president also said he will work with Kampala leadership to acquire many more spaces for markets, skilling, and artisan centres.

“As a policy, the government will construct more skilling centres so that thousands of youth are taken in, trained and are equipped with skills to startup businesses,” President Museveni promised.

The NRM Secretary-General, Richard Todwong said he was excited about the love that the local leadership of Kampala has towards their party Chairman.

“The desire they have for you is overwhelming. We might have differences and challenges as leaders, but, waking up every day to your leadership as our President gives us hope,” Todwong said.

He requested the president to kindly take the demands of his people to stand in the next election, saying the voice of the people is the voice of God. “Your current advanced age is the best time for you to lead. You make us comfortable as our president and the party leadership equally supports you,” Todwong added.

Todwong told the President that the poor performance of the NRM party in the central region has been captured in the findings that were recently captured in research that the Secretariat commissioned under the Department of Mobilization.

“Very soon, the people’s concerns from the Central and Busoga regions which require special attention will be sent to your office,” Todwong said.

“Issues to do with constrained resources; unemployment and poverty are a result of the increasing population available, especially in the urban areas like Kampala city, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts. And so, these require concerted efforts,” the head of the NRM Secretariat said, adding, “I believe you are the leader of the ordinary person. So, we request you to handle them.”