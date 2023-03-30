The Uganda People’s Defence Forces -UPDF and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo -FARDC have killed an Allied Democratic Force (ADF) commander in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC.

The killing was confirmed by the Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye, the spokesperson of UPDF.

“UPDF Put Out of Action an ADF senior Commander in Mwalika Valley in Eastern DRC. Seka Wankaba, a Ugandan & Musoga by tribe was part of ADF leader Mularo Seguja’s Group & a highly trained Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Expert,” Kulayigye said.

He said UPDF troops will not relent till ADF command and control structure is fully decimated.

Since it was launched in November 2021, the operation is being conducted by UPDF and FARDC. Since then, the joint forces captured over 34 ADF terrorists and injured scores.

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

In November 2021, the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attack on ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured.

According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).