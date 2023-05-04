Hudu Hussein has today assumed office as the new Masaka City Resident City Commissioner (RCC)

He has been in Lwengo as the Resident District Commissioner since November 2022.

“I have officially assumed office as the RCC of Masaka City today. I thank the appointing authority for trusting me with the opportunity to serve the people of Buddu,” Huddu said.

He added, “Together, we shall advance economic growth and security of persons and property in our city.”

Prior to his transfer to Lwengo, Hudu was in Yumbe District serving in the same office for about eight months having seen a massive reshuffle from being Kampala’s Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in March 2022.

Hudu Hussein as RCC for Kampala is remembered for having ordered all street vendors and hawkers to vacate the Kampala streets in January 2022 in attempts to decongest the capital city.