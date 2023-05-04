Marie Stopes in partnership with Dfcu Bank has successfully concluded a one-month wellness campaign aimed at offering free medical check-ups and financial literacy training women entrepreneurs

The initiative called ‘Every Stage of Woman’ which was run under the Dfcu Women in Business program started at the beginning of April and benefited over 150 women over its 1-month duration.

Ruth Asasira, Dfcu Bank’s Manager Women in Business and Special Program welcomed the attendees and expressed her appreciation for the participants who spared their time to attend the medical camp and financial training.

Stories Continues after ad

“We are delighted to have partnered with Marie Stopes Uganda to bring these health services closer to our clients. Our commitment to empower women in business goes beyond providing financial services and it includes initiatives that cater to their overall well-being.”

“Through this partnership, we have been able to provide our clients with both subsidized and free medical services, as well as financial literacy; a vital tool in helping them to make informed financial decisions. We remain committed to supporting our clients in all aspects of their lives, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities that will enable us to do so,” said Asasira.

The financial literacy training at the medical camp was facilitated by Nicholas Senuungi, a certified financial trainer, who applauded Dfcu Bank for providing opportunities for women to succeed in the economy and gave valuable advice on how to manage finances. He advised the audience that to understand money and tame it, they need to focus on four things: earning, spending, saving, and investing.

Dfcu Bank representatives, Denis Kitandwe and Damalie Ikiriza, also spoke to the audience, sharing an overview of Dfcu Bank products including Fixed Deposit Accounts, Smart Plans, Treasury Bills and Bonds.

The health camp ended with a presentation from Dr. Erias Waguma, a representative from Marie Stopes Hospital & Maternity who provided attendees with valuable information on managing their personal health including illustrations on how they could perform breast cancer self-examinations at home.

The one-month wellness campaign, which offered free and subsidized healthcare services, and exposure to financial services for women entrepreneurs, was a great success. Dfcu Bank’s commitment to supporting women in all aspects of their lives was evident throughout the campaign, and the successful conclusion of the health camp and financial literacy training was a testament to that commitment.