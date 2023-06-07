Parliament has mourned the passing of the former Rubaga South legislator, Kato Lubwama.

The talented Ugandan actor, singer, comedian and playwright succumbed to heart attack at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya.

“Parliament has learnt with shock about the untimely death of our former Member of Parliament, Kato Lubwama. On behalf of the Parliamentary Commission, we extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry and all Ugandans for this loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Parliament said in a brief statement.

Stories Continues after ad

The August house said Lubwama will be remembered for his passion for the youth and for the arts industry, which saw him advocate for the arts and start businesses that provided employment to the youth.

He rose to limelight in the 1990s as the founder of the Diamonds Ensemble, a theater company credited with reviving the art form in Uganda.

He later joined radio. He is well known for his humor and creativity known as Kalisoliso show on CBS FM where he formed a successful partnership with fellow actors Abby Mukiibi and Patrick Mujuka.

In 2016, Lubwama joined politics and was elected the Member of Parliament for the Rubaga South constituency. He replaced Ken Lukyamuzi who had been in parliament for five years.

The Speaker Anita Among described him as a man that fronted peace and peaceful resolution of conflict.







“It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of Kato Lubwama. His sense of humour brought life to the 10th Parliament and he built bridges across the political divide. He also leaves a solid legacy in the entertainment world where he spent most of his life. I convey our sympathies to his family, his constituents, friends and all who loved him. May his soul rest in peace”. Among said.