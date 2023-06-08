Liberty Insurance Company Uganda has announced the young famous dance group, The Ghetto Kids, will be their brand ambassadors for the next three years.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership in Kampala on Wednesday, June 7,2023, Liberty Insurance Uganda CEO Danish Eqbal expressed immense pride in the achievements of The Ghetto Kids following their impressing performance at the Britain’s Got Talent show.

“Our association with the Ghetto Kids symbolizes the spirit of Uganda and its vibrant and joyful culture, it symbolizes fulfillment of dreams, it values perseverance, dedication, commitment and team spirit,” he said.

“Their inspiring journey has won the hearts of their loved ones, the entire Ugandan community, and the continent of Africa,” he added.

The Liberty Insurance CEO emphasized that The Ghetto Kids were already winners, as they had not only achieved personal success but also become a source of inspiration for millions of children across Africa, encouraging them to dream big and pursue their aspirations.

As part of the partnership, Liberty Uganda will contribute to their flagship SOMA plan every month for the next three years, specifically catering to the education needs of The Ghetto Kids.

Liberty Insurance Uganda CEO Danish Eqbal speaks at the event.

The SOMA plan enables families to save for their children’s education through manageable monthly contributions, starting as low as Shs50,000. The plan offers flexibility, allowing contributors to adjust their savings or premiums without penalty.

Furthermore, Liberty General will provide personal accident cover to ensure the safety and protection of The Ghetto Kids during their travels, fostering their continued success.

“We will provide protection to the kids while they are travelling through Liberty General’s personal accident cover and I hope they travel a lot and win us more laurels,” Danish remarked.

Dauda Kavuma, the manager of The Ghetto Kids, welcomed the partnership.

“Ghetto Kids is an organization that uses music, dance and drama to make lives better through supporting the children in education, feeding, healthcare and shelter. Our first priority is education,” said Kavuma.

“I started this in 2014 with around 5 kids. That’s when we did “Sitya loss.” Right now I have 30 children in my care. I’d like to thank Liberty for this. We’ve always wanted people to support us. We’re ready to partner and associate with you,” he concluded.