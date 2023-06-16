Karamoja Iron sheets: Arrest of state witnesses delays the trial of Minister Nandutu KOLOLO-The arrest and subsequent remanding of state witnesses has delayed the trial of State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu. Nandutu is grappling with charges of dealing with Suspect Property following the diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karachunas in the Karamoja Sub-region.

On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) nabbed six Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) officials for failure to account for Shs8 billion meant for pacification of Karamoja Sub- region. The six include; Masigazi Deogratious, Abaho Joshua, Asasira Barbara, Tonny Ameny Emmy, Peter Amodoi, and Samuel Ofungi.

Appearing before High Court judge Jane Kuo, Kajuga prosecution told court that investigations into the matter are complete however, proceedings can’t take place because witnesses are on remand. Prosecution avers that during the month of June 2022, Nandutu dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) by receiving and holding them with reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property an offence under Section 10 of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2000.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kololo declined to halt corruption proceedings against her. Nandutu had petitioned the court seeking for interpretation of the law. She contended that the provisions of the law under section 21a (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 which she is being charged are vague and ambiguous.