Drama unfolded this afternoon at Ministry of ICT and National Guidiance as head of transport a one Alex Mujuni was arrested by detectives for being in possession of 27 fuel cards.

Sources say the scam involving pre-loading cards with fuel stations. However, as the arrest was ongoing, top ministry officials deserted the building for fearing being netted by the nonsense operatives.

A top official at the ministry is said to have sneaked out via a fire eviction exit and was picked up by the driver. ICT Ministry is under probe by State House Anti-Corruption agency for among others PDM money.

“He had lied that he bought two vehicles and that they were parked at the Minister’s residence but a search revealed to the contrary that there was no vehicle he ever bought. the second account is that of personalizing cards and using fuel attendants in one of the fuel stations to receive cash in exchange of government fuel loaded on those cards” a source told Eagle Online.