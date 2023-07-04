The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has extended the completion date for renovation of Mandela National Stadium also known as Namboole to November 30th, 2023.

The extension follows the minister’s visit and evaluation of the progression of the renovation works. The renovation plan is extensive and incorporates numerous critical upgrades to the stadium.



In January 2022, UPDF Engineering Brigade kicked off the renovation work after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) blacklisted the stadium from hosting because it was substandard.

The minister said the Shs 3.8 billion renovation project includes the integration of a state-of-the-art ticketing and access control system, installation of solar lighting to mitigate utility costs, and establishment of an efficient drainage and irrigation system.

According to the minister, the projects further involve the creation of a 4.2km perimeter wall, along with the refurbishment and elevation of the Namboole stadium and hotel to match international standards.



“In light of these significant undertakings, I have approved an extension for these intervention efforts, shifting the initial completion date from August 1st, 2023, to November 30th, 2023. This extension was granted upon request by the project’s main contractor, the UPDF Engineering Brigade,” she said.

Stories Continues after ad



She said as we eagerly anticipate our next visit in November, we look forward to witnessing the fully revitalized stadium.

“I wish to stress the indispensable role of regular maintenance planning in preserving the integrity of government structures like the Mandela National Stadium. My gratitude goes out to the UPDF Engineering Brigade for their outstanding work in overhauling the stadium. Their achievements underscore the need for continued investment in our Technical Institutes, nurturing domestic talent and reducing our reliance on foreign companies,” she said.