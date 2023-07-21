Dfcu bank sacks its Acting Executive Director

The Board of Dfcu Bank has sacked its Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. William sekabembe, who has served the bank for over 11 years.

Sekabembe has been in acting capacity for sometimes.

The announcement was revealed by Angelina Namakula-Ofwono, the Company’s Secretary.

Sekabembe, who has been in the banking sector for over 24 years, has been instrumental to the success, transformation and growth of Dfcu bank.

Sources say his sacking could be related to the poor performance the bank is experiencing lately.

Dr. Winnie Kiryabwire the Board Chairperson said, “We are incredibly grateful to William for the energy, vision and heart that he dedicated to our bank and the customers we serve. We wish him the absolute best in all his future plans and endeavors.”

Namakula-Ofwono revealed that during his time with Dfcu bank, William served in three key positions- first as the Head of Consumer Banking. He then served as the Head of Corporate Banking and in most recent role as the Executive Director and commercial Officer.

He was instrumental in the growth of the Bank’s retail franchise, adapting technological solutions that improved customer experience, championing organizational culture and growth of the Bank’s asset book that propelled Dfcu into one of the top 5 banks in Uganda.

Mr. Sekabembe, who leaves the Bank on August 31, 2023, expressed his appreciation to the Bank saying,” It has been an extremely rewarding experience working at Dfcu bank and I am truly proud of what we have been able to achieve and deliver to our customers., stakeholders and the banking sector in Uganda. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Board, Management and the Staff of Dfcu bank for their timeless efforts and support.

He added, “I look forward to seeing how the foundation we have built together will propel both the Bank and our customers to greater heights.”