Lotteries Board, Online Publishers partner to promote responsible gaming awareness across Uganda

The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (LGRB) has partnered with the Online Media Publishers Association (OMPA) to promote responsible gaming through a strategic collaboration aimed at amplifying public awareness and strengthening coordination within the sector.

The engagement, which brought together key stakeholders from the gaming regulator and the digital media fraternity, focused on enhancing public understanding of the Board’s mandate while addressing emerging trends in both land-based and online gaming platforms.

The leaders emphasised that gaming in Uganda has evolved beyond traditional physical outlets to include a rapidly expanding online space, necessitating broader awareness campaigns and responsible gaming initiatives across all platforms.

“We are strengthening our partnership with OMPA to not only drive positive mindset change but also to collaboratively shape and enhance policies that support responsible gaming across all platforms,” said Adrine Otunga, Manager Legal at LGRB.

The discussions also show the importance of strategic partnerships in fostering a well-informed gaming environment, with a particular focus on curbing misinformation and encouraging responsible participation among the public.

OMPA leadership welcomed the collaboration, pledging to leverage its wide digital reach to support the regulator’s objectives through innovative content and public education campaigns.

“We are ready and willing to develop innovative ideas and create content to advance responsible gaming,” said Gilespie, President of OMPA.

Gillespie added that they will prepare proposals in line with the Board’s mandate and ensure the public receives accurate and relevant information.”

The partnership comes at a time when Uganda’s gaming industry continues to grow, driven largely by increased internet penetration and mobile accessibility. This growth has raised the need for stronger regulatory awareness, consumer protection measures and responsible gaming practices.

LGRB has in recent years come up to regulate the sector, including licensing operators, monitoring compliance and conducting public sensitisation campaigns to mitigate risks associated with excessive gaming.

The Board aims to harness the power of digital platforms to reach wider audiences, promote informed decision-making and reinforce a culture of responsible gaming across the country.