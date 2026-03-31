IT IS A SCAM: Tycoon Sudhir warns public over fake AI video promoting dubious investment App

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has warned the public against a fake video circulating on social media that falsely portrays him endorsing an online investment platform known as OredexiaMarket.

The video, which appears highly convincing, uses artificial intelligence to imitate Sudhir’s voice and likeness, urging viewers to sign up for what is presented as a financial platform aimed at improving household incomes. The clip is also packaged to resemble a credible media report, giving it a misleading sense of authenticity.

Sudhir dismissed the claims in the video and made it clear that he has no connection to the platform.

“This is completely fake. I have not launched any such app and I am not involved in anything called OredexiaMarket,” he said. “

Sudhir urged that people must be extremely cautious because artificial intelligence is now being used to mislead the public.

The manipulated footage encourages users to register and take advantage of a unique financial opportunity, language commonly associated with fraudulent online schemes designed to attract quick sign ups.

Sudhir cautioned that advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier for fraudsters to clone voices and create realistic videos, increasing the risk of deception, especially when prominent figures are falsely linked to such schemes.

The incident reveals the increasing threat posed by digital scams that exploit emerging technologies to gain public trust. Such schemes often rely on fabricated endorsements to lure unsuspecting individuals into sharing personal information or investing money.

The public is urged to verify investment opportunities through official channels and to avoid engaging with suspicious online content.

The public is also advised to ignore the video and refrain from interacting with the advertised platform.