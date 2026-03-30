Fugitive Prison Warder Anguyo transferred to Kiboga after being arrested in DR Congo

A prison warder accused of fatally shooting a senior officer at Kiboga Prisons and other individuals has been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a statement from the Uganda Prisons Service, Warder Anguyo Moses was apprehended in Aru Town in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during a joint security operation. Authorities confirmed that he is currently being held at Kiboga Central Police Station and will be presented before court to face murder charges.

The arrest follows a violent incident in which Anguyo allegedly shot and killed the Deputy Officer in Charge of Kiboga Prisons along with others.

In the official communication dated March 28, prison authorities praised the coordinated effort that led to his capture.

“The Commissioner General of Prisons congratulates the joint security operation teams that apprehended murder suspect Warder Anguyo Moses,” the statement noted.

Speaking on behalf of the prisons service, Frank Baine Mayanja, the Senior Commissioner of Prisons and spokesperson, emphasized that the suspect will undergo due legal process.

“He is currently being held at Kiboga Central Police Station and will be produced in court to answer for his crimes,” Baine said.

He added that further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.

Authorities also used the development to send a strong warning against criminal acts.

“This serves as a warning to anyone intending to commit crime,” the statement added.

The arrest was guided by cross-border security cooperation between Uganda and neighboring countries after tracking down suspect who attempted to evade justice by fleeing beyond national border.