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Tycoon Sudhir gives Shs50m to Emorimor, inducted into Teso culture

By Our Reporter
Emorimor of Teso Papa Paul Sande Emolot blesses Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, his wife Jyotsna, daughter Sheena and her husband Jay.

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Our Reporter

City tycoon and Chairman of Ruparelia Foundation, Sudhir Ruparelia has announced a package of Shs50 million towards the Emorimor of Teso.

This was during the closing ceremony of the three day eye camp held at the Bukedea Teaching Hospital in Eastern Uganda. 

The Eye camp in memory of Rajive Ruparelia has attracted patients from many parts of Eastern Uganda with different complications. 

In appreciation of him, the Emorimor of Teso, his Highness Papa Paul Sande Emolot, inducted Sudhir and his wife, Jostina Ruparelia, into the Teso community.

Sudhir was given Eminat name by his Highness Paul Sande Emolot,  the third and current Emorimor (Paramount Chief) of the Iteso.

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They also delivered to the people of Bukedea a brand new ambulance donated by the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among and the MP Elect David Beecham Okwere.

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