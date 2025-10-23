Tycoon Sudhir acquires diplomatic number plates

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has acquired a new diplomatic vehicle fitted with the country’s recently introduced digital number plates. The white Lexus SUV bearing the diplomatic plate number HC 151 001U was spotted in Kampala with a sleek design and the red diplomatic plate, which is a mark of his consular status.

Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Uganda’s most influential entrepreneurs and chairman of the Ruparelia Group, was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Nepal in 2020. His appointment strengthened Uganda–Nepal relations, promoting trade, tourism, and investment opportunities between the two countries. As a diplomat, he represents Nepal’s interests in Uganda and facilitates cooperation between the two nations.

In 2020, Sudhir officially received his first diplomatic vehicle after assuming his consular duties. The new upgrade featuring a digital diplomatic plate reflects both his evolving status and the government’s ongoing modernization of vehicle registration systems under the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS).

The new digital plates are equipped with advanced security and tracking features designed to enhance road safety and ease vehicle identification.

The luxurious Lexus SUV now carrying the “HC” code used for honorary consuls, symbolizes prestige, state recognition and the growing influence of Uganda’s private sector leaders in international relations.

Ruparelia’s adoption of the digital diplomatic plates also shows how technology is transforming the country’s transport system and enforcing compliance among all motorists, including high-profile figures.

Sudhir has been at the forefront in promoting bilateral ties and embracing the nation’s move toward a more digital future.