News

Tycoon Sudhir hosts Nepal Constitution Day celebrations in Uganda

By Our Reporter
Nepal Consul to Uganda Sudhir Ruparelia, serves guests at his office.

The Nepalese in Uganda have marked the Constitution Day of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. The event took place at the office of the Consulate at Crane Chambers, which was hosted by tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia. Sudhir is Nepal’s Honorary Consul to Uganda.

The Constitution of Nepal was proclaimed on Ashoj 3, 2072 (20 September 2015) through the epoch-making Constituent Assembly, which was formed on the basis of the arduous struggle and sacrifices of the Nepali people.

‘The Constitution of Nepal, 2072’ was promulgated following the second-round election to the Constituent Assembly with relentless efforts and prolonged disputes.

In February 2020, tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia was named the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Nepal to Uganda by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the President of Nepal. Therefore, Sudhir represents the interests of Nepal in Uganda and reports to the Nepalese Embassy based in Cairo Egypt.

