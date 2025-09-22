Miss Uganda 2025/26 Crowned: Elle Trivia Muhoza Reigns Supreme

In a grand ceremony held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on September 20, 2025, Elle Trivia Muhoza from Bukomansimbi was crowned Miss Uganda 2025/26.

The 22-year-old aviation graduate takes over from Natasha Nyonyozi, the outgoing Miss Uganda, who gained continental recognition as the Beauty With a Purpose Overall Winner for Africa at Miss World 2025 for her work on autism awareness.

The event was a vibrant showcase of Ugandan culture, featuring performances by popular artists Aziz Azion and Tracy Melon. Contestants impressed the judges with their talents, fashion, and presence, making the competition fierce.

Other winners included Faith Kirabo as 1st runner-up, Agatha Drakes Keine as 2nd runner-up, Rebecca Akampulira as Miss Talent, Bathsheba Gift Namugga as Miss Personality, Aminah Nalubega as Miss Popularity, and Patricia Nairuba as Top Model.

Muhoza’s advocacy centers on empowering single mothers, particularly those affected by domestic violence, reflecting her commitment to social change alongside her aspirations in aviation.

The pageant highlighted Uganda’s cultural richness and the potential of its young women, with Muhoza’s reign expected to focus on impactful community work in the coming year.

