EC sets strict conditions for accessing presidential nomination venue

As parties finalise preparations to have their candidates nominated for the highest office in the country, the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi has warned presidential aspirants against mobilizing supporters to accompany them to the Nomination Grounds.

“The Commission strongly warns aspirants from mobilizing supporters to accompany them to and from the nomination venue, as processions are not permitted during this exercise,” he said.

Justice Byabakama added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the incumbent President, who is also an aspirant, shall use such facilities as are ordinarily attached to his office. This is in line with Section 28(2) of the Presidential Elections Act”.

In a statement released by the commission on Sunday, Justice Byabakama noted that this, among other guidelines issued to the aspirants, will enable the Commission to conduct the exercise in an orderly, peaceful, and safe manner.

The commission is set to conduct the nomination of candidates for the Presidential Elections on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Electoral Commission Head Office Grounds, Lubowa, Kigo-Lweza Road, Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso District.

Additionally, Justice Byabakama noted that an aspirant shall only be allowed into the nomination venue accompanied by not more than 20 people, including the aspirant.

“The particulars of persons accompanying the aspirant shall be submitted to the Commission in advance. An aspiring candidate will use only two vehicles for purposes of his/her nominations; and each vehicle should not carry more than 10 persons, driver inclusive, each of the vehicles shall bear a Police sticker” he said.

Justice Byabakama further advised successfully nominated aspirants who wish to meet their supporters and launch their manifestos to do so in full compliance with traffic regulations and laws governing public assemblies.

“Aspirants will be required to be physically present, and to submit all additional requisite documents for verification. The Commission will, after scrutiny, and satisfaction that the requirements have been fulfilled, declare the aspirant duly nominated” he noted.

So far the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has confirmed that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will be nominated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

On Saturday, National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Rubongoya said the party was ready to nominate the Party Principal Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine for Presidency on Tuesday after collecting the insufficient signatures from 18 districts as directed by the Electoral Commission on Friday.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is also set to present Nandala Mafabi as its presidential flag bearer on Wednesday.