Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu flags off medical supplies donated by Barnabas Fund UK 

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has today flagged off distribution of medical supplies to all 256 health facilities founded by the Church of Uganda in a move to improve healthcare services across the country.

The medical supplies which were donated by Barnabas Fund UK, will be distributed in 16 Hospitals, 7 Health Centre IV’s, 119 Health Centre III’s and 114 Health Centre II’s to support healthcare professionals in their efforts to provide quality care to the communities they serve.

Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu commended Barnabas Fund for their commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives in Uganda, referring to their donation as a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion.

“I extend our deepest gratitude to Barnabas Fund for their invaluable contribution to our healthcare system. These medical supplies are of great significance in enhancing the capacity of Church of Uganda’s health facilities to cater to the medical needs of our people.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu emphasized the need for responsible and appropriate usage of the medical supplies, ensuring they reach the intended beneficiaries and are utilized effectively.

He urged healthcare professionals and administrators within the Church of Uganda’s health facilities to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the distribution process.

The Archbishop commended the Ministry of Health for supporting the Church with clearance of the items and National Medical Stores for offering storage for the items on arrival in Uganda.

The Church of Uganda’s Programs Officer for Health Stephen Angala Ochieng said that the medical supplies were applied for during #Covid-19 pandemic but they were delayed to arrive because of logistical challenges.

He reaffirmed the Church of Uganda’s commitment to further enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services and improving access to quality healthcare for all.